TRIVIUM - A Light Or A Distant Mirror - Full Sail University Recap Video Streaming

Trivium have released the video below, along with the following message:

"Thank you again for joining us for our global livestream event, A Light Or A Distant Mirror. We had a lot of fun coming up with the idea and working with our teams to make the concept a reality.

"Special thanks to the 12,000 ticket buyers around the globe who tuned in live to watch the show!

"While we may have not all have been in the same room feeding off of each other's energy we were all connected by these songs. Everything we do, we do it for you!

"Shout out to Full Sail University for allowing us to use their venue."

Trivium performed a livestream event from their rehearsal room on August 29. You can now watch the band's full set below.

Prior to the event, the band stated: "We are taking you into our jam room to give you a deep cuts Trivium set of songs that we rarely play and a few we have never played before. If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance."

The Deepest Cuts setlist:

"Torn Between Scylla & Charybdis"

"No Way To Heal"

"Suffocating Sight"

"Like Callisto To A Star In Heaven"

"Detonation"

"The Revanchist"

"A Skyline's Severance"

"Of Prometheus And The Crucifix"

"When All Light Dies"

"Ascendancy"

"To The Rats"

"Dusk Dismantled"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"