TRIVIUM - A Light Or A Distant Mirror Pre-Production Videos Streaming

Last Friday, July 10, Trivium played their first live show since the April 2020 release of their new album, What The Dead Men Say. The arena-style visual show streamed globally from Full Sail Live, the state of the art event and broadcast arena at Full Sail University in the band’s hometown of Orlando, Florida.

Trivium have now released a series of pre-production videos detailing the days leading up to the streaming event. Watch the clips below: