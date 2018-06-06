TRIVIUM Announce North American Headline Tour With AVATAR, LIGHT THE TORCH
Trivium will continue The Sin And The Sentence World Tour with another leg of North American dates this fall. The band will hit the road on a headline run this October. The bill will feature very special guest Avatar and Light The Torch.
The 25-date trek kicks off on October 3rd in Tampa, Florida and runs through November 3rd in Berkeley, California, with several stops in Canada. Ticket info is available here.
"North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced," the band said. "Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light The Torch. See you all soon."
Tour dates:
October
3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
4 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
6 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
17 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
20 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub
21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
22 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary
25 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse
26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
31 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
November
2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
3 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre