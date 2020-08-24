TRIVIUM Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream Event On August 29; Video Trailer

Trivium have announced a livestream event for August 29. A message from the band follows:

"On Saturday, August 29th we, The Kings Of Streaming present you: The Deepest Cuts, a free livestream series live from our rehearsal room via Matt's Twitch channel at 12 PM, LA / 3 PM, NY / 8 PM, UK / 9 PM, EU. We are taking you into our jam room to give you a deep cuts Trivium set of songs that we rarely play and a few we have never played before. If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance. Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through our most unique set ever. This is just the second in a series of live performances that we have planned throughout 2020. Stay tuned for more information."

The Deepest Cuts setlist:

"Torn Between Scylla & Charybdis"

"No Way To Heal"

"Suffocating Sight"

"Like Callisto To A Star In Heaven"

"Detonation"

"The Revanchist"

"A Skyline's Severance"

"Of Prometheus And The Crucifix"

"When All Light Dies"

"Ascendancy"

"To The Rats"

"Dusk Dismantled"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"