TRIVIUM Bassist PAOLO GREGOLETTO Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Watch below:

Trivium have announced their return to the UK and Europe this spring. This will be the Florida band's first visit since the October release of their eighth album, The Sin And The Sentence.

The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicks off in Koln on March 11st, and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium will be joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).

Trivium declare, "It’s time to bring The Sin And The Sentence to the UK and Europe! One of the greatest things about headlining a tour is picking the bands to round out the bill. Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison are not only the leading edge of the next wave of great metal acts, they are also three of our personal favourites. We are going to dive deep into our back catalogue to pair up the new tunes with some older classics and a few rarities we haven’t played in a long time. See you all very soon!"

Tour dates:

March

11 - Koln, Germany - Live Music Hall

12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

14 - Malmo, Sweden - KB

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

17 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

19 - Helsinki, Finland - Cable Factory

21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

April

1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana

7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz

10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine

11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

13 - Paris, France - Bataclan

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton