TRIVIUM Debut "Beyond Oblivion" Music Video

Trivium have releases a John Deed-directed music video for "Beyond Oblivion", a track from their album The Sin And The Sentence (Roadrunner Records). Watch below:

Trivium's UK/European tour kicks off this weekend. This will be the Florida band's first visit since the October release of The Sin And The Sentence.

The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicks off in Koln on March 11th, and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium will be joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).

Tour dates:

March

11 - Koln, Germany - Live Music Hall

12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

14 - Malmo, Sweden - KB

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

17 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

19 - Helsinki, Finland - Cable Factory

21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

April

1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana

7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz

10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine

11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

13 - Paris, France - Bataclan

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton