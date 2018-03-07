TRIVIUM Debut "Beyond Oblivion" Music Video
March 7, 2018, 8 hours ago
Trivium have releases a John Deed-directed music video for "Beyond Oblivion", a track from their album The Sin And The Sentence (Roadrunner Records). Watch below:
Trivium's UK/European tour kicks off this weekend. This will be the Florida band's first visit since the October release of The Sin And The Sentence.
The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicks off in Koln on March 11th, and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium will be joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).
Tour dates:
March
11 - Koln, Germany - Live Music Hall
12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
14 - Malmo, Sweden - KB
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
17 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis
19 - Helsinki, Finland - Cable Factory
21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic
29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
April
1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture
2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon
4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana
7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz
10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine
11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
13 - Paris, France - Bataclan
15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
20 - Manchester, UK - Academy
21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton