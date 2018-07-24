TRIVIUM Discuss Their Preshow Rituals; Perform “Beyond Oblivion” Live In Europe

Multi-cam footage of “Beyond Oblivion” filmed by TriviumMemes is available below. Filmed on the last Europe tour in spring of 2018. The track is taken from their latest album The Sin And The Sentence, released in October 2017.

Digital Tour Bus has also uploaded a new episode of Preshow Rituals with Trivium. The episode was recorded while the band was on tour with Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps, and Fit For An Autopsy.

Trivium will continue The Sin And The Sentence World Tour with another leg of North American dates this fall. The band will hit the road on a headline run this October. The bill will feature very special guest Avatar and Light The Torch.

The 25-date trek kicks off on October 3rd in Tampa, Florida and runs through November 3rd in Berkeley, California, with several stops in Canada. Ticket info is available here.

"North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced," the band said. "Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light The Torch. See you all soon."

Tour dates:

October

3 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

4 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

6 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

9 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

12 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

17 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

20 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Nightclub

21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

22 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

23 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

25 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

31 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

November

2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre