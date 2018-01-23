TRIVIUM Drummer ALEX BENT Performs "Kirisute Gomen" In Denver; Video
January 23, 2018, 10 hours ago
In the video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, Trivium drummer Alex Bent performs the Shogun album track "Kirisute Gomen" on November 17th, 2017 at the Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado.
Trivium have announced their return to the UK and Europe this spring. This will be the Florida band's first visit since the October release of their eighth album, The Sin And The Sentence.
The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicks off in Koln on March 11st, and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium will be joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).
Trivium declare, "It’s time to bring The Sin And The Sentence to the UK and Europe! One of the greatest things about headlining a tour is picking the bands to round out the bill. Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison are not only the leading edge of the next wave of great metal acts, they are also three of our personal favourites. We are going to dive deep into our back catalogue to pair up the new tunes with some older classics and a few rarities we haven’t played in a long time. See you all very soon!"
Tour dates:
March
11 - Koln, Germany - Live Music Hall
12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
14 - Malmo, Sweden - KB
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
17 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis
19 - Helsinki, Finland - Cable Factory
21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic
29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
April
1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture
2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon
4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana
7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz
10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine
11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
13 - Paris, France - Bataclan
15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
20 - Manchester, UK - Academy
21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton