TRIVIUM Enlists Drummer ALEX BENT For European Tour; Audition Video Streaming
January 23, 2017, 12 minutes ago
Drummer Alex Bent, who has played with Battlecross, Decrepit Birth and Testament, has been recruited by Florida’s Trivium for the band’s upcoming European tour, which launches on February 11th in Dublin, Ireland. Check out Bent’s audition video, streaming below.
Tour dates:
February
12 - Limelight - Belfast, United Kingdom
14 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom
15 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
16 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom
17 - Roundhouse - London, United Kingdom
18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
20 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
21 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
22 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany
24 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
25 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
27 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland
March
1 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden
2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
3 - Vega (Main Hall) - Copenhagen, Denmark
4 - Train - Aarhus, Denmark
6 - The Capitol - Hannover, Germany
7 - Taubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany
8 - Arena - Vienna, Austria
10 - Z7 (Konzertfabrik) - Pratteln, Switzerland
11 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany
12 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
13 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy
15 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland
16 - Espace Julien - Marseille, France
17 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain
18 - Sala But - Madrid, Spain
19 - Sala Capitol - Santiago De Compostela, Spain
21 - West Rock - Cognac, France
22 - Cabaret-Sauvage - Paris, France
24 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
25 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium