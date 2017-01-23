TRIVIUM Enlists Drummer ALEX BENT For European Tour; Audition Video Streaming

Drummer Alex Bent, who has played with Battlecross, Decrepit Birth and Testament, has been recruited by Florida’s Trivium for the band’s upcoming European tour, which launches on February 11th in Dublin, Ireland. Check out Bent’s audition video, streaming below.

Tour dates:

February

12 - Limelight - Belfast, United Kingdom

14 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom

15 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

16 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom

17 - Roundhouse - London, United Kingdom

18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

20 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

21 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany

24 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

25 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

27 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland



March

1 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

2 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

3 - Vega (Main Hall) - Copenhagen, Denmark

4 - Train - Aarhus, Denmark

6 - The Capitol - Hannover, Germany

7 - Taubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

8 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

10 - Z7 (Konzertfabrik) - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

12 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

13 - Magazzini Generali - Milan, Italy

15 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

16 - Espace Julien - Marseille, France

17 - Sala Apolo - Barcelona, Spain

18 - Sala But - Madrid, Spain

19 - Sala Capitol - Santiago De Compostela, Spain

21 - West Rock - Cognac, France

22 - Cabaret-Sauvage - Paris, France

24 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany

25 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium