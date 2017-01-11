TRIVIUM – European Tour Promo Streaming

Florida's Trivium will return to Europe for headline dates in February / March 2017. Check out a tour promo below, and for a full list of dates, visit this location.

Trivium recently released the fourth video in the Ember To Inferno Origins series, in support of the reissue of their debut album, Ember To Inferno. In the four clips below, learn about early demos, first shows in Europe, influences, Latin, and preserving the originals.

Trivium have spent the past decade-plus building their reputation and steadily rising to prominence, becoming one of the main torchbearers of heavy metal in the modern era. With millions of albums sold globally and numerous world tours (from Ozzfest, Mayhem, and Download to opening for Metallica, Black Sabbath, and Iron Maiden to extensive headline treks), Trivium began their journey in 2003 with their debut album, Ember To Inferno.

The record quickly captured the attention of the band's earliest fans as well as the ears of A&R reps at Roadrunner Records, who rapidly signed the band and went on to release their watershed album Ascendancy in 2005. Ember To Inferno was the catalyst for what was to come and it has been out of print for several years… until now.

The band and 5B Artist Management have partnered with Cooking Vinyl to re-release the album, along with a deluxe edition that includes 13 additional tracks that have never been previously available yet have earned evasive legend status among the diehards, on December 2nd. It's a true treasure trove of material that will delight the staunchest Trivium fans and beyond.

"The purpose of this release is to show the very early beginnings of Trivium - perhaps an era unbeknownst to most listeners of the band," said Trivium vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy. "To look back at Ember as the starting point of Trivium becoming recognized worldwide is a staggering thought for me, considering I was 16/17 years old during the writing and recording of the record.

"As a kid, I always said the 'goal' was to be in a massive metal band. I don't think I actually knew what it would mean to have fans in different parts of the world, and I still can't believe people care so much that they actually want to hear the music that pre-dates our Roadrunner years. To this day, I am still completely blown away that people are singing words to songs I wrote when I was 16 years old. It's an amazing feeling."

Ember To Inferno will be released in four configurations, with the deluxe editions containing the band's early demos "Ruber" (aka the Red Demo), "Caeruleus" (aka the Blue Demo) and "Flavus" (aka the Yellow Demo). Fans can order all formats online here.

The formats available are:

- Ember To Inferno — Standard CD.

- Ember To Inferno — Standard Vinyl LP, which is the original album in a 2LP Gatefold on orange/black marble vinyl.

- Ember To Inferno: Ab Initio - Deluxe CD, which is the original album with new artwork, plus 13 bonus tracks and expanded booklet in a digipak. The 13 bonus tracks are the band's early demos - "Ruber" (aka the Red Demo), "Caeruleus" (aka the Blue Demo) and "Flavus" (aka the Yellow Demo).

- Ember To Inferno: Ab Initio - Deluxe 5LP Box, which is five coloured LPs in a special box including the original album in a 2LP Gatefold on orange/black marble vinyl, the expanded booklet, a poster, a stencil, and 13 bonus tracks over three LPs. The 13 bonus tracks are the band's early demos - "Ruber" (aka the Red Demo) on transparent red vinyl, "Caeruleus" (aka the Blue Demo) on transparent blue vinyl, and "Flavus" (aka the Yellow Demo) on transparent yellow vinyl.

