TRIVIUM Frontman Breaks Down New Album Track-By-Track - "'Catastrophist' - The Main Riff Really Reminded Me Of Early AMON AMARTH"

Trivium - Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - released their ninth full length, What The Dead Men Say, via Roadrunner Records on April 24. Music Radar caught up with Heafy and Beaulieu for a track-by-track overview of the album; an excerpt is available below.

"Catastrophist"

Heafy: “The main riff really reminded me of great Viking metal – early Amon Amarth and some of those great Swedish melodic death metal bands. So I brought in this guitar melody that was more Gothenburg, almost like old At The Gates. The harmony of that high Swedish melody is all major – it’s so bizarre and happy-sounding when you hear it alone. It constantly changes key, modes and feel but it all makes sense and works. I think it’s a nod to the Shogun era of Trivium where we had a little bit of everything on each song.”

Beaulieu: “This was a song pretty early on that we knew was gonna turn into something special. From the original demo all riffs were there but once we got jamming we expanded on the verses by adding two different additional lead parts to make each verse keep building. Our fans seem to really enjoy it when we kinda throw some twists and turns into songs and this one we definitely just let the riffs flow. I really enjoy how the solo on this one came out, the way I started it was something when we first started jamming, coming into it from the previous part; just need that big guitar scream. This and all the solos on the record I wrote and recorded in about six or seven hours over a two-day span.”

Check out the complete interview here.

Tracklisting:

"IX”

"What The Dead Men Say"

"Catastrophist"

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones"

"Bleed Into Me"

"The Defiant"

"Sickness Unto You"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"

"Bleed Into Me" visualizer:

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones":

"What The Dead Men Say" video: