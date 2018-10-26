TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Leaves North American Tour As Wife Prepares To Deliver Twins; Replacement Vocalists Announced

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has flown home to be with his wife, who is preparing to give birth to the couple's twins. Heavy released the video message below.

He says: "I just had to fly back unexpectedly home to Orlando. As you all know, my wife and I are expecting twins, and as you also know with pregnancy, there are no definitive answers on when things are happening, especially when it's two. So I had to get back. I took an emergency flight to get back home. I'm home now. We're basically just on watch. And, I know there's still an amazing tour happening.

"It's very weird for me to be on the best North American tour of my career, and then to have to fly home. The plan was, obviously, to do the entire thing, but, thankfully, right now Howard Jones, Jared Dines and Johannes are all working together with Paolo, Corey and Alex to make the set happen. And I truly believe that you guys are gonna get a once-in-a-lifetime show, and I'm so upset to be missing it. But I was able to share the stage with Howard and Jared, and then share a souncheck with Johannes, and I know that the set's gonna be absolutely incredible.

"So hopefully I can get back out, and I just hope you guys have an amazing time. Thank you so much to my friends covering, thank you to Trivium."