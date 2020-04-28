TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY On Releasing New Album During Coronavirus Pandemic - "We Owe It To Our Fans; We Want To Give Them Something That Makes Them Forget About This For Just An Hour"

Sitting in for a MoreCore.TV Q&A session, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy revealed the band was given the option to postpone the release of their new album, What The Dead Men Say, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they ultimately refused.

Heafy: "We said, 'Absolutely no way.' We see bands pulling out because of 'record sales.' Who cares about that right now? Right now we owe it to our fans to give them something new. We've got people that don't have jobs right now, we've got people that don't have health insurance right now. We've got people that aren't able to leave their home, people that are sick, people that are stuck inside. We want to give them something that they can look forward to that makes them forget about this for just an hour."

Trivium - Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - release their ninth full length, What The Dead Men Say, via Roadrunner Records on April 24th. The band recently unveiled a visualizer for the new song, "Bleed Into Me".

On Wednesday, April 29 at 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST, Trivium and producer Josh Wilbur will engage in a Q&A session that will broadcast on the band's Facebook and YouTube.

On Thursday, April 30 at 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST, Trivium's 2018 headline show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England will broadcast on the band's YouTube channel. The band will be chatting with fans in the comments.

"What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium," explains Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does - on one album."

"With the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialled it up to 11," says bassist Gregoletto.

Beaulieu echoes that sentiment, saying, “We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium - along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

Tracklisting:

"IX”

"What The Dead Men Say"

"Catastrophist"

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones"

"Bleed Into Me"

"The Defiant"

"Sickness Unto You"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones":

"What The Dead Men Say" video:

"Catastrophist" video: