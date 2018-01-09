TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Reveals Career Playlist - "The First METALLICA Song I Heard Was 'Enter Sandman'"

Musc Radar recently caught up with Trivium's Matt Heafy to discuss the songs, solos and riffs that shaped Trivium, alongside key moments in the band's career. An excerpt is available below.

The first song I remember… "Eruption" – Van Halen

Heafy: "I remember my dad playing it in his car. I think he had the Best Of – Vol 1 and I just remember hearing 'Eruption' and being in the car. My dad always played as a hobby and there was a guitar in the house. I decided to pick it up when I was 11 to start trying to play."

The song that inspired me to write… "Enter Sandman" – Metallica

Heafy: "It was Pain off one of the early demos from the Ab Initio release and that song would have obviously been inspired by Metallica. The first Metallica song I heard was Enter Sandman, that was also the first metal song I ever heard."

The song I’d like to be remembered for… "Shogun" – Trivium

Heafy: "I composed most of that song but it was actually completed as a band. It was a lofty idea of mine and I was really happy to see it come to fruition. I always feel like it’s a mini movie within a song – and although it’s long, it doesn’t feel too excessive."

Trivium have announce their return to the UK and Europe in spring 2018. This will be the Florida band's first visit since the October release of their eighth album, The Sin And The Sentence.

The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicks off in Koln on March 11st, and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium will be joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).

Trivium declare, "It’s time to bring The Sin And The Sentence to the UK and Europe! One of the greatest things about headlining a tour is picking the bands to round out the bill. Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison are not only the leading edge of the next wave of great metal acts, they are also three of our personal favourites. We are going to dive deep into our back catalogue to pair up the new tunes with some older classics and a few rarities we haven’t played in a long time. See you all very soon!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10 AM local time.

Tour dates:

March

11 - Koln, Germany - Live Music Hall

12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

14 - Malmo, Sweden - KB

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

17 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

19 - Helsinki, Finland - Cable Factory

21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

April

1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana

7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz

10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine

11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

13 - Paris, France - Bataclan

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton