TRIVIUM Go Record Shopping At London's Crypt Of The Wizard; Video
December 12, 2017, an hour ago
Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto (bass, vocals) and Matt Heafy (guitar, lead vocals) recently paid a visit to the Crypt Of The Wizard record store in London. Check out the video below:
Trivium recently announced their return to the UK and Europe in spring 2018. This will be the Florida band's first visit since the October release of their eighth album, The Sin And The Sentence.
The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicks off in Koln on March 11th, and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium will be joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).
Trivium declare, "It’s time to bring The Sin And The Sentence to the UK and Europe! One of the greatest things about headlining a tour is picking the bands to round out the bill. Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison are not only the leading edge of the next wave of great metal acts, they are also three of our personal favourites. We are going to dive deep into our back catalogue to pair up the new tunes with some older classics and a few rarities we haven’t played in a long time. See you all very soon!"
Tour dates:
March
11 - Koln, Germany - Live Music Hall
12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
14 - Malmo, Sweden - KB
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
17 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis
19 - Helsinki, Finland - Cable Factory
21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal
25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic
29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
April
1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture
2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon
4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana
7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz
10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine
11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
13 - Paris, France - Bataclan
15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
20 - Manchester, UK - Academy
21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton