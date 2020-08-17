TRIVIUM Guitarist COREY BEAULIEU Discusses His New Pro Series Signature King V Guitars; Video

Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu has long carried a torch for the famed Jackson King V.

“A lot of kids nowadays don’t know the feeling of flipping through a Musician’s Friend magazine that you get in the mail,” said Beaulieu in this video interview. “But the Jackson section always had the King V, like Dave Mustaine had, and the Jackson Kelly from Marty Friedman at the time. Being a big Megadeth fan at the time and seeing those guitars in magazines and ads in Guitar World, that stuff always resonated with me. I was always striving to eventually get a King V!”

Beaulieu got his wish, and then one better with the chance to design a King V bearing his own name. For 2020, Jackson refreshed his signature offerings with the Pro King V KV6Q and Pro King V KV7Q in Winterstorm. Get the scoop from Beaulieu on these new offerings.