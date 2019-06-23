TRIVIUM Guitarist COREY BEAULIEU Talks Earning Festival Headlining Shows - "Now Is The Time That We Could Actually Handle The Responsibility" (Video)

Guesting on the Mike James Rock Show, Trivium guitarist Corey Beaulieu discussed the band's journey over the years, the ups and downs, having a line-up that really works, and he opens up about having the right head space and confidence to start looking to headline slots they really want to play.

Trivium performed at the DreamHack Festival 2019 earkier this year in Leipzig, Germany. Pro-shot video of their entire set is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The Sin And The Sentence"

"Beyond Oblivion"

"Like Light To The Flies"

"Sever The Hand"

"Until The World Goes Cold"

"Betrayer"

"Down From The Sky"

"The Heart From Your Hate"

"Strife"

"Pull Harder On The Strings of Your Martyr"

"Capsizing The Sea/ In Waves"

Trivium have released another previously unreleased track from The Sin And The Sentence sessions. You can get "Drowning In The Sound" here, and listen to the song below:

Trivium previously released a cover of Type O Negative's 2003 song, "I Don't Wanna Be Me", featured on the latter band's Life Is Killing Me album.

You can buy Trivium's version now via iTunes. Listen to the single below:

(Photo - Jake Owens)