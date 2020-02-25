TRIVIUM - New Single "Catastrophist" Out This Thursday; Teaser Video Streaming

Trivium will release their new single, "Catastrophist", this Thursday (February 27). The new song marks the first single from the band's upcoming new album, expected later this year via Roadrunner Records.

Check out a teaser for "Catastrophist" below:

Megadeth and Lamb Of God will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining, making this the must-see heavy music package of the year. Tickets on sale via livenation.com.

Trivium’s Matt Heafy states: “We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it.“

Produced by Live Nation, this epic 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12 in Bristow, VA and hit every region of the US before wrapping November 13 in Reno, NV. Multiple Canadian shows are scheduled as well. See full itinerary below.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park*

29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July

1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO*

12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August

1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

October

2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory

31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center*

November

2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

