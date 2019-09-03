TRIVIUM Performs "In Waves" At Rock Am Ring 2019; Pro-Shot Video

Professionally-filmed footage of Trivium, performing the title track of their 2011 album In Waves at this year's edition of Germany's Rock am Ring festival, can be seen below:

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy recently posted an acoustic cover of the Amaranthe song "Electroheart", taken from the band's 2013 album, The Nexus.

Heafy: "This cover was recorded during KiichiChaosKaraoke - a time where subscribers of my Twitch page choose a song for me to learn; timing down the pick by 5 minutes - auction-style. Once picked, the song has to be learned and performed in its entirety - immediately - no matter how long it takes."