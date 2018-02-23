TRIVIUM Premier "Betrayer" Live Video / Tour Recap

Trivium have released a video recapping the fall 2017 leg of The Sin and The Sentence Tour, featuring Arch Enemy. A big success for the band, it notched up some of the largest North American attendance tallies in Trivium's history.

In the six-minute clip, singer/guitarist Matt Heafy reveals that "Betrayer", which appears on the band's new album The Sin and The Sentence, is his favourite new song to play live. He explains that the song encapsulates everything that fans have come to know and love about Trivium, while also branching out into new sonic territory. The footage ends with a live rendition of the song, which was captured during the rehearsals for that tour.

Feel front and centre at a Trivium show below:

Trivium have announced their return to the UK and Europe this spring. This will be the Florida band's first visit since the October release of The Sin And The Sentence.

The Sin And The Sentence Tour kicks off in Koln on March 11th, and pile drives across Europe, wrapping up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium will be joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).

Trivium declare, "It’s time to bring The Sin And The Sentence to the UK and Europe! One of the greatest things about headlining a tour is picking the bands to round out the bill. Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison are not only the leading edge of the next wave of great metal acts, they are also three of our personal favourites. We are going to dive deep into our back catalogue to pair up the new tunes with some older classics and a few rarities we haven’t played in a long time. See you all very soon!"

Tour dates:

March

11 - Koln, Germany - Live Music Hall

12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

14 - Malmo, Sweden - KB

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

17 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

19 - Helsinki, Finland - Cable Factory

21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

23 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

24 - Leipzig, Germany - Täubchenthal

25 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

30 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

April

1 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica Kulture

2 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

3 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Bilbao, Spain - Sala Santana

7 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barcelo

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz

10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine

11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

13 - Paris, France - Bataclan

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton