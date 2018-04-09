TRIVIUM Premiers "Endless Night" Music Video

Trivium have released a music video for "Endless Night", a track from their album The Sin And The Sentence (Roadrunner Records). Watch the clip, shot in Orlando by director John Deeb and produced by Deeb Studios, below:

The band previously released a John Deed-directed music video for "Beyond Oblivion", also featured The Sin And The Sentence:

The Sin And The Sentence Tour wraps up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium are joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).

Tour dates:

April

10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine

11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

13 - Paris, France - Bataclan

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton