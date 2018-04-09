TRIVIUM Premiers "Endless Night" Music Video
April 9, 2018, 2 hours ago
Trivium have released a music video for "Endless Night", a track from their album The Sin And The Sentence (Roadrunner Records). Watch the clip, shot in Orlando by director John Deeb and produced by Deeb Studios, below:
The band previously released a John Deed-directed music video for "Beyond Oblivion", also featured The Sin And The Sentence:
The Sin And The Sentence Tour wraps up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium are joined by special guests Code Orange (UK only), Power Trip (all dates) and Venom Prison (all dates).
Tour dates:
April
10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine
11 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
13 - Paris, France - Bataclan
15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
19 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
20 - Manchester, UK - Academy
21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton