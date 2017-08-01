TRIVIUM Release New Single “The Sin And The Sentence”; Music Video Streaming

Trivium have returned with a new track, titled “The Sin And The Sentence”, the first new music from the group since their 2015 album, Silence In The Snow.

“The Sin And The Sentence” is joined by an official music video (streaming below) and is available now at all DSPs. Trivium will return with a new album this fall, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the Orlando, Florida-based band will spend this August lighting up Europe, including festival appearances at Germany’s Wacken Open Air, Austria’s Jolly Roger Festival, Poland’s Woodstock Festival and more, along with headline dates featuring support from Obituary and Bury Tomorrow. For complete tour information and tickets, please visit trivium.org/tourdates.

Just two years ago, Trivium made a stunning impact with Silence In The Snow, arriving at #3 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart and #19 on the overall Billboard 200 marking Trivium’s third consecutive US Top 20 debut, and fifth consecutive UK Top 20 debut. Silence In The Snow featured the Top 10 Rock Radio hit “Until The World Goes Cold” and stands as a long gestating creative milestone for the band.