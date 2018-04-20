TRIVIUM Release Recap Video From Birmingham Concert

Trivium have released this recap video from their show at O2 Academy in Birmingham, UK on April 17th. Footage by Jake Owens.

The Sin And The Sentence Tour wraps up in the UK on April 21st at London's O2 Academy Brixton. Trivium are joined by special guests Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison.

April

20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Trivium recently released a music video for "Endless Night", a track from their album The Sin And The Sentence (Roadrunner Records). Watch the clip, shot in Orlando by director John Deeb and produced by Deeb Studios, below:

The band previously released a John Deed-directed music video for "Beyond Oblivion", also featured on The Sin And The Sentence: