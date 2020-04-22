TRIVIUM Release Visualizer For New Song "Bleed Into Me"; Band Announce Series Of Album Release Week Events

Trivium - Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - will release their ninth full length, What The Dead Men Say, via Roadrunner Records on April 24. Pre-order here.

Today, the band has unveiled a visualizer for the new song, "Bleed Into Me". The track is now available at all DSPs. Watch the new clip below:

Trivium are embarking on a series of release week events. On the actual Friday, April 24 release date, Heafy will do a full album playthrough on his massively popular Twitch channel at 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST.

On Saturday, April 25, Trivium's explosive main stage performance at the UK's Download Festival from Summer 2019 will stream on Knotfest.com at 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST. Band members will be answering fan questions and chatting during that time.

On Monday, April 27, Trivium will set up a virtual in-store, which they will livestream at 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST at trivium.org. Fans can pre-order a CD copy of What The Dead Men Say here (with international shipping available for non-US residents) and have it personalized by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event.

On Wednesday, April 29 at 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST, Trivium and producer Josh Wilbur will engage in a Q&A session that will broadcast on the band's Facebook and YouTube.

Lastly, on Thursday, April 30 at 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST, Trivium's 2018 headline show at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, England will broadcast on the band's YouTube channel. The band will be chatting with fans in the comments.

"What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium," explains Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does - on one album."

"With the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialled it up to 11," says bassist Gregoletto.

Beaulieu echoes that sentiment, saying, “We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium - along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

Tracklisting:

"IX”

"What The Dead Men Say"

"Catastrophist"

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones"

"Bleed Into Me"

"The Defiant"

"Sickness Unto You"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones":

"What The Dead Men Say" video:

"Catastrophist" video: