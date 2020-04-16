TRIVIUM Streaming New Song "Amongst The Shadows & The Stones"; Band Announces Virtual In-Store

Over the past 20 years, Grammy-nominated band Trivium - Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - have quietly claimed their place at the forefront of heavy music in the 21st century. The Florida-based band will release their ninth full length, What The Dead Men Say, via Roadrunner Records on April 24. Pre-order here, and listen to the song "Amongst The Shadows & The Stones" below.

"The inspiration for the song started when a war history website that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking 'amongst the shadows and the stones," says Beaulieu. "The first thing I came up with was 'The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,' which then inspired the music for the song. But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark. Now 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones' captures elements of the heaviest material Trivium has done across our entire catalogue."

Trivium are also setting up a virtual in-store which they will livestream on April 27 at 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST at trivium.org. Starting today, fans can pre-order a CD copy of What The Dead Men Say (with international shipping available for non-US residents) and have it personalized by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event.

"What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium," explains Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does - on one album."

"With the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialled it up to 11," says bassist Gregoletto.

Beaulieu echoes that sentiment, saying, “We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium - along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

Tracklisting:

"IX”

"What The Dead Men Say"

"Catastrophist"

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones"

"Bleed Into Me"

"The Defiant"

"Sickness Unto You"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"

"What The Dead Men Say" video:

"Catastrophist" video: