TRIVIUM - “The Sin And The Sentence” Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

Trivium will release their new album, The Sin And The Sentence, on October 20th. The album is available for pre-order at all DSPs and trivium.org , with all pre-orders receiving instant grat downloads of the album’s title track, as well as “The Heart From Your Hate”, and “Betrayer”.

In this new video from Guitar World, Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu play along to "The Sin And The Sentence”:

Recorded with producer Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira) at Santa Ana, California’s Hybrid Studios, The Sin And The Sentence finds Trivium - Matt Heafy (lead vocals, lead guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar, vocals), Paolo Gregoletto (bass) and Alex Bent (drums) - returning with their first new music since their celebrated 2015 LP, Silence In The Snow. The new LP also features the band’s first recordings with new drummer Bent who joined the band last year.

On the eve of the album's release, Trivium is partnering with Park Ave, WJRR, and Redlight Redlight to host a special hometown released party at Park Ave CDs. The event includes a special in-store listening party, Q + A with the band, and meet and greet/autograph signing.

Trivium will make their return to North America this fall on a co-headline tour with Arch Enemy featuring support from While She Sleeps and Fit For An Autopsy. The tour will kick off on October 27th in Orlando, FL and make its way across the US and Canada before finishing on December 6th in Houston, TX. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For complete tour information and tickets, please visit trivium.org.

The Sin And The Sentence tracklisting:

“The Sin And The Sentence”

“Beyond Oblivion”

“Other Worlds”

“The Heart From Your Hate”

“Betrayer”

“The Wretchedness Inside”

“Endless Night”

“Sever The Hand”

“Beauty In The Sorrow”

“The Revanchist”

“Thrown Into The Fire”

“Betrayer”:

The Sin And The Sentence “making of” #1:

The Sin And The Sentence “making of” #2:

The Sin And The Sentence “making of” #3:

“The Heart From Your Hate” video:

“The Sin And The Sentence” video:





Tour dates:

October (with Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps & Fit For An Autopsy)

27 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

November (with Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps & Fit For An Autopsy)

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero Theater

3 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

7 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

8 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem At Hard Rock

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

12 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

17 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

20 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

21 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

24 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

25 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

December (with Arch Enemy, While She Sleeps & Fit For An Autopsy)

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

5 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

6 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live