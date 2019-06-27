TRIVIUM Uploads 2019 Download Festival Recap Video

Florida-based metallers, Trivium, have released a recap video of their performance at the 2019 Download Festival, which took place June 14 - 16 at Donington Park Circuit in England. Watch below:

Trivium recently have released their cover of “Kill The Poor” by Dead Kennedys. Listen to the track below, and download/stream the song here.

Last month, the band released another previously unreleased track from The Sin And The Sentence sessions. You can get "Drowning In The Sound" here, and listen to the song below: