TRIVIUM - What The Dead Men Say Album Due In April; "Catastrophist" Music Video Streaming

Over the past 20 years, Grammy-nominated band Trivium - Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - have quietly claimed their place at the forefront of heavy music in the 21st century. The Florida-based band announces their ninth full length, What The Dead Men Say, to be released via Roadrunner Records on April 24. The album is available for pre-order here.

Today, the band has shares the video for the first single ,"Catastrophist." Watch below.

"What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium," explains Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does - on one album."

"With the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialled it up to 11," says bassist Gregoletto.

Beaulieu echoes that sentiment, saying, “We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium - along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

Additionally, Heafy and Gregoletto will serve as special guests at the Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Finals 'Final Kombat 2020' on Sunday, March 8 in Chicago, Illinois. The event will crown the best of the best Mortal Kombat 11 players in the world.

Trivium will spend most of 2020 on the road in support of What The Dead Men Say. The band will tour across the US with Megadeth and Lamb Of God this summer and autumn. All North American Trivium tour dates are below.

After two decades, eight albums, and hundreds of sold out shows, Trivium realize the all-encompassing ambition they first set in motion back in 1999. On their ninth full-length album, What The Dead Men Say, the Florida quartet ascend to an inimitable nexus of masterful melody, hypnotic hook-craft, tight thrash, black metal scope, and cinematic extremity.

Tracklisting:

"IX”

"What The Dead Men Say"

"Catastrophist"

"Amongst The Shadows And The Stones"

"Bleed Into Me"

"The Defiant"

"Sickness Unto You"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"

"Catastrophist" video:

Tour dates (with Megadeth, Lamb Of God):

June

12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July (with Megadeth, Lamb Of God)

1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August (with Megadeth, Lamb Of God)

1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

October

2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory

31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

November

2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center