TRIVIUM - What The Dead Men Say Album Playthrough With MATT HEAFY; Video

Trivium - Matt Heafy (vocals, guitar), Corey Beaulieu (guitar), Paolo Gregoletto (bass), and Alex Bent (drums) - released their ninth full length, What The Dead Men Say, via Roadrunner Records on April 24. Order here, and watch an album playthrough with Matt Heafy below:

"What The Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium," explains Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does - on one album."

"With the new album, we took what worked on the The Sin And The Sentence and dialled it up to 11," says bassist Gregoletto.

Beaulieu echoes that sentiment, saying, “We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium - along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

Tracklisting:

"IX”

"What The Dead Men Say"

"Catastrophist"

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones"

"Bleed Into Me"

"The Defiant"

"Sickness Unto You"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"

"Bleed Into Me" visualizer:

"Amongst The Shadows & The Stones":

"What The Dead Men Say" video:

"Catastrophist" video: