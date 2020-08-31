TRIXTER Bassist P.J. FARLEY Offering CD/T-Shirt/Signed Poster Bundle For Upcoming Accent The Change Album; Pre-Order Now

P.J. Farley is releasing his second solo album, Accent The Change, on September 25 via HighVolMusic. You can pre-order just the CD or you can pre-order the limited edition bundle pack. The bundle pack contains the CD, a limited edition one of a kind t-shirt that you cannot get anywhere else, and a signed 11x17 poster by P.J. Head here to pre-order now.

P.J. talking about his new record Accent The Change: "This record is something that I am proud of on a profound level. For starters, I’m proud that I completed it unknowing I was going to make a follow up. Songs kept coming to me and I’ve had plenty to write about. I’ve cut myself open on it and have painted pictures of some of the things that have evolved and transpired since Boutique Soundframes was written. There is a kind of theme and conscious pace to it that makes sense in sequence. Once again, it is a rock record but one that does not go 100mph... and I’m ok with that."

P.J. found a love for playing music at age 6 when he started playing drums. At age 11 he picked up the bass and found a true passion. His professional career as a musician began at the age of 16 as the bass player for Trixter. Trixter signed its first major label record deal with MCA Records in 1989 and went on to sell well P.J. Farley over 1 million records with 3 #1 videos on MTV. Touring with bands like KISS, Poison, Scorpions, and Warrant, P.J. has played every arena/theater/outdoor pavilion and club all over the world. In 2002, P.J. joined up with Active Rock chart toppers RA (Universal / Republic) in which he embarked on the second chapter of his recording and touring career. Sneaking into the modern hard rock genre and touring with bands like Staind, Seether and Sevendust, P.J. was able to remain relevant and creative in the music business while Trixter took a 13 year hiatus.

In 2009, P.J. was asked to join up with Grammy nominated female artist Lita Ford and toured worldwide with her for almost 4 years. At that time Trixter had also reemerged to release two new studio records in 2012 and 2014. P.J. and Trixter would continue to tour the world once again. In 2016, P.J. released his first solo album Boutique Sound Frames in which he wrote, produced and performed all instruments himself. In 2017, P.J. joined forces with Eric Martin of Mr. Big touring Japan and the US as well as being the backup band for comedian Jim Breuer.

P.J. continued to tour around the world while recording his second solo record, working with Detroit based engineer Chuck Alkazian and RA frontman Sahaj Ticotin, who recently co-wrote songs with Nikki Sixx for The Dirt soundtrack as well as writing and producing Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon's debut solo CD. P.J. signed with HighVolMusic in February of 2020 for the release of Accent The Change.

Tracklist:

"Wait & Fade"

"Walking Backwards"

"Let it Rain"

"Chokehold"

"Slow"

"You Would Know"

"The Good Life"

"My Reason"

"Comfortable Silence"