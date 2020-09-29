TRIXTER Drummer MARK GUS SCOTT Talks Band's Ongoing Hiatus - "I Think There Have Been Different Ideologies Within The Band For A Very Long Time" (Video)

On the latest episode of Totally Driven Radio, Mark Gus Scott of Trixter (drums) sits down with Bay Ragni and Nick Wilkinson to talk about recent comments made over the past couple months by Trixter bandmates Steve Brown & P.J. Farley. Mark addresses the comments, offers his side, his feelings, and truly opens up on this no holds barred interview about the status and future of Trixter, and what he wants and hopes for.

Mark celebrated the 30th anniversary of Trixter's biggest #1 MTV hit. "Give It To Me Good" back in May.

"I remember the first time I heard the guitar riff and all of the energy of the song came rushing through me. I couldn't control myself!," exclaims Mark. That song went on to be a #1 hit for eight weeks straight… “Now that’s a party!"

The new rendition of “Give It To Me Good” is electrifying and groovy, exhibiting a new sound that Mark calls "power country", a mix of hard rock and country music. Co-produced by Mr. Scott’s musical ally Lou Piccadaci, the song’s sound production is sonically stellar and takes the listener on a musical journey from country six-string acoustic to a rockin’ powerhouse hoedown that won’t let you quit stomping your feet. Signature melodies can be heard behind Mark’s powerful lead vocal and pulverizing drumbeat to which millions have danced to around the world. Piccadaci defines his value not only as an engineer, but with his superior guitar performance throughout the track.

"For the past few years, I got away from rock ‘n roll and made a lot of music that touched my heart. But one thing is for sure, I miss rocking and nothing is better than playing music that truly drives you and an audience to throw your hands in the air and dance!"

