TROIKADON – Vocalist DAVE INGRAM Reveals Triple-Fronted Band Featuring Current/Past Members Of BOLT THROWER, MASSACRE

In a recent audio interview with Ave Noctum, Dave Ingram - former vocalist for Bolt Thrower and Hail Of Bullets – reveals the details of a major new project and all those involved.



Coming soon: Troikadon, a triple-fronted band with vocals from old school veterans Kam Lee, Karl Willetts, and Ingram himself. The lineup is completed by Rogga Johansson (guitars), Jonny Pettersson (bass) and Travis Ruvo (drums.) Production of the album is currently underway, and the band are looking for a label to call home.



During the interview Ingram spoke of Hail Of Bullets:

“…I really hope the band does eventually get back together, and I hope as well that whatever happened in the past they put it to one side, and they get back together with Martin (Van Drunen.) That would be perfect for the band. That would be ideal.”

Ingram’s current project, Ursinne will soon have their debut album Swim With The Leviathan released on Transcending Obscurity Records.

To add to Ingram’s busy schedule, he and Rogga Johansson have begun writing the third Down Among The Dead Men full-length, titled …And You Will Obey Me as well as him working with Travis Ruvo and Rick Demusis on a project named Hellfrost And Fire.