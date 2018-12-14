TROLLFEST Release “Kjettaren Mot Strømmen” Digital Single And Music Video

Trollfest will release their new album, Norwegian Fairytales, on January 18th via Noise Art Records. The band have released the second digital single, "Kjettaren mot strømmen". The song is now available on all digital platforms. The official video can be found below.

The band states: "We chose 'Kjettaren mot strømmen' (Heretic against the current) as our second single from Norwegian Fairytales. The song itself is a groovy and catchy song capturing the Norwegian Folk theme of the album while at the same time has the distinct Trollfest sound. We decided to do another animation lyric video as the storyline could potentially deliver some funny cartoon scenes... Check it out and see for yourself."

Pre-order Norwegian Fairytales digitally and receive "Kjettaren mot strømmen" and "Espen Bin Askeladden" instantly, or stream the songs, here.

Tracklisting:

“Fjøsnissens Fjaseri”

“Kjettaren mot strømmen”

“Espen Bin Askeladden”

“Trine Reinlender”

“Fanden Flyr”

“De tre Bukkene Berusa”

“Småfolkets store bragder”

“Draugen”

“Deildegasten”

“Byttingenes Byttehandel”

“Nøkken og Fossegrimen spiller opp til midnattstimen”

Trailers:

In live news, Trollfest will perform an album release show on January 18th in Oslo, Norway at Rock In. Their first batch of 2019 tour dates can be seen in the official poster below.