TROLLFEST Release “Professor Otto” Music Video; Helluva Album Out Now

Norwegian Balkan metallers, Trollfest, have released a video for “Professor Otto”, a track from their new album, Helluva, out now via NoiseArt Records. Watch the new video below.

The band states: "Trollfest gives you “Professor Otto”! This is a totally kaotic and intense video custom made to fit the frantic nonstop pace of the music that accompanies it! We pulled out all the weird lights we could find, we put colours on them and put them in weird angles! Visually, this is not for the faint of heart! We have a goal for the new album and its accompanying music videos; they shall all be different, and they shall all fit perfectly with the song. “Professor Otto” is a pretty massive song with a relentless thrashy groove and a sweet, progressive midsection. The visuals we choose fits well with the crazy song, and we think that Kaptein Kaos would be proud!"

Helluva is available in the following formats:

- CD-Digipak incl. Helluva-Patch

- Gold Vinyl incl. Poster

- Mint Vinyl incl. Poster

- Silver Vinyl incl. Poster

- Black Vinyl incl. Poster

- Download and Streaming

Order a copy here.

Tracklisting:

“This Is Just The Intro”

“Professor Otto”

“Spelunking Sisters”

“Gigantic Cave”

“Steel Sarah”

“Trollachen”

“Hen Of Hades”

“Reiten mit ein Fisch”

“Fräulein Helluva”

“Kabaret”

“La Grande Finale”

“What A Good Idea”

Bonus tracks (Digipak)

“Don Gnomo Vega”

“Sputnik”

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

"Steel Sarah" video: