TROLLFEST Release “Trollachen” Music Video

Norwegian Balkan metallers, Trollfest, have released a video for “Trollachen”, a track from their new album, Helluva, out now via NoiseArt Records. Watch the new video below.

The band states: "Our newest member, Fjernkontrollet, wanted dearly to make this appeal in order to achieve the same legendary status as the rest of us, but also to remind all of us not to take ourselves (or this video) too seriously. Please enjoy this video as much as Fjernkontrollet did!"

Helluva is available in the following formats:

- CD-Digipak incl. Helluva-Patch

- Gold Vinyl incl. Poster

- Mint Vinyl incl. Poster

- Silver Vinyl incl. Poster

- Black Vinyl incl. Poster

- Download and Streaming

Order a copy here.

Tracklisting:

“This Is Just The Intro”

“Professor Otto”

“Spelunking Sisters”

“Gigantic Cave”

“Steel Sarah”

“Trollachen”

“Hen Of Hades”

“Reiten mit ein Fisch”

“Fräulein Helluva”

“Kabaret”

“La Grande Finale”

“What A Good Idea”

Bonus tracks (Digipak)

“Don Gnomo Vega”

“Sputnik”

“Professor Otto” video:

"Steel Sarah" video: