TROLLFEST – Second Norwegian Fairytales Trailer Streaming

It's shortly after Christmas, that trollish activities are at their highest, so prepare for some tiny people to deliver Norwegian Fairytales to you on January 18th, 2019.

Check out the second trailer from the upcoming album:

First album trailer:

Trollfest states:

"In true Trollfest tradition, Jonas Darnell is once again responsible for the amazing artwork and Terje Johnsen the design. What you see on the front cover is the two very famous trolls Nøkken and Fossegrimen being responsible for the nocturnal hymns heard throughout the forest at night time. Every song on the new album Norwegian Fairytales are based upon a Norwegian fairytale/folklore, with a little Trollfest twist added of course. So get ready to dive into the world of Norwegian trolls and other mythical creatures."

Tracklisting:

“Fjøsnissens Fjaseri”

“Kjettaren mot strømmen”

“Espen Bin Askeladden”

“Trine Reinlender”

“Fanden Flyr”

“De tre Bukkene Berusa”

“Småfolkets store bragder”

“Draugen”

“Deildegasten”

“Byttingenes Byttehandel”

“Nøkken og Fossegrimen spiller opp til midnattstimen”

In live news, Trollfest will perform an album release show on January 18, 2019 in Oslo, Norway at Rock In. Their first batch of 2019 tour dates can be seen in the official poster below.

