TRONOS Featuring SHANE EMBURY, RUSS RUSSELL, And DIRK VERBEUREN Launch Comprehensive EPK Video; Celestial Mechanics Album Out Now

UK-based outfit, Tronos, have released their debut album, Celestial Mechanics, via Century Media Records worldwide. The band have launched this EPK video, in which the members - Shane Embury (Napalm Death, Brujeria) on guitar/vocals and producer Russ Russell (At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, Napalm Death) on guitar, synths and vocals - discuss the formation of the group as well as other interesting and noteworthy details about Celestial Mechanics.

Celestial Mechanics features a string of illustrious guests appearances: Denis ‘Snake’ Belanger (Voivod / vocals), Erica Nockalls (The Wonder Stuff / vocals & violin) as well as no fewer than three legendary bass players, Billy Gould (Faith No More), Troy Sanders and Dan Lilker (Nuclear Assault, S.O.D.). Also featuring the Black Sabbath cover version “Johnny Blade“ as final album track, the album was mixed by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Solstafir, Paradise Lost, Ulver) as well as Russ Russell.

Celestial Mechanics is available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Black 180gr. LP or as Digital album, and you can order here.

Celestial Mechanics tracklisting:

"Walk Among The Dead Things"

"Judas Cradle"

"The Ancient Deceit"

"The Past Will Wither And Die"

"A Treaty With Reality"

"Voyeurs Of Nature’s Tragedies"

"Birth Womb"

"Premonition"

"Beyond The Stream Of Conciousness"

"Johnny Blade" (Black Sabbath cover)

“Premonition” lyric video feat. Denis “Snake” Belanger (Voivod), Billy Gould (Faith No More):

"Judas Cradle" video:

"Birth Womb" visualizer:

Tronos lineup:

Shane Embury - Vocals & Guitar

Russ Russell - Vocals, Guitar & Synths

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums

(Photos - Gobinder Jhitta)