TRONOS Featuring SHANE EMBURY, RUSS RUSSELL, And DIRK VERBEUREN Premier Intense Music Video For "Judas Cradle"

UK-based outfit, Tronos, hare released an official video for their recently released second single, "Judas Cradle", from their upcoming Celestial Mechanics album, out on April 12th via Century Media. The intensely atmospheric clip, created by Khaled Lowe, Sam Edwards and Caleb Carney for A-Side Films, can be seen below.

Says Tronos of the song: "‘Judas Cradle‘ is our second single and shows more of the epic side of the album, It‘s a real journey into our musical trip, we really let loose on this one. Although on the surface the story is set in fantasy, lyrically it draws a strong parallel to the struggles of mankind living on this dying planet. It may appear very dark and depressing...but stick with it, there's light and hope for us all!”

And then the group commented on the clip: "The video for ‘Judas Cradle‘ is a tormented and twisted journey through the many levels of hell of a man trapped in his own mind. We had strong visions of the kind of feeling we wanted to convey and the type of mind blowing visual extravaganza we felt such a song required. And film makers Khaled Lowe, Sam Edwards as well as Caleb Carney have done an incredible job of capturing our tortured imaginations."

Tronos marks a true collision between two unstoppably creative heroes of the metal underground: Shane Embury (Napalm Death, Brujeria) and producer Russ Russell (At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, Napalm Death) team up with drummer Dirk Verbeuren for a rocketing load of dark fractured colossal and apocalyptic metal.

The greatest, most enduring music often emerges from a meeting of mercurial minds. Having worked closely for decades, Embury and Russell have long since established an instinctive creative rapport. After deciding upon the core ideals of their new venture, the task creating the music for what after long years of work is now Tronos’ debut album, Celestial Mechanics, sent these two maverick extremists into mind-altering cosmic realms. With firm roots in avant-garde extremity and psychedelic sludge, Celestial Mechanics is a record with spectral grit and ornate disquiet hidden in its dizzying, deftly-assembled layers. Such is the strength of the material on this wildly eccentric slab of heaviness.

Tronos checked in with the following comment about signing to Century Media Records for the release of their debut album: "We are beyond thrilled that Century Media Records have taken onboard Tronos. It's been a labour of love for us over the past few years now and we are excited to see what the reaction will be out there amongst the Metal Fraternity! We hope that you will find something of a reward deep within the labyrinth…"

Celestial Mechanics also features a string of illustrious guests appearances: Denis ‘Snake’ Belanger (Voivod / vocals), Erica Nockalls (The Wonder Stuff / vocals & violin) as well as no fewer than three legendary bass players, Billy Gould (Faith No More), Troy Sanders and Dan Lilker (Nuclear Assault, S.O.D.). Also featuring the Black Sabbath cover version “Johnny Blade“ as final album track, the album was mixed by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Solstafir, Paradise Lost, Ulver) as well as Russ Russell.

Celestial Mechanics will be available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Black 180gr. LP or as Digital album, and you can be pre-order here.

Celestial Mechanics tracklisting:

"Walk Among The Dead Things"

"Judas Cradle"

"The Ancient Deceit"

"The Past Will Wither And Die"

"A Treaty With Reality"

"Voyeurs Of Nature’s Tragedies"

"Birth Womb"

"Premonition"

"Beyond The Stream Of Conciousness"

"Johnny Blade" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Birth Womb" visualizer:

Tronos lineup:

Shane Embury - Vocals & Guitar

Russ Russell - Vocals, Guitar & Synths

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums

(Photo - Gobinder Jhitta)