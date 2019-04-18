TRONOS Featuring SHANE EMBURY, RUSS RUSSELL, And DIRK VERBEUREN Release Celestial Mechanics Unboxing Video

UK-based outfit, Tronos, have released their debut album, Celestial Mechanics, via Century Media Records worldwide. Watch a new unboxing video below:

Celestial Mechanics features a string of illustrious guests appearances: Denis ‘Snake’ Belanger (Voivod / vocals), Erica Nockalls (The Wonder Stuff / vocals & violin) as well as no fewer than three legendary bass players, Billy Gould (Faith No More), Troy Sanders and Dan Lilker (Nuclear Assault, S.O.D.). Also featuring the Black Sabbath cover version “Johnny Blade“ as final album track, the album was mixed by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Solstafir, Paradise Lost, Ulver) as well as Russ Russell.

Celestial Mechanics is available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Black 180gr. LP or as Digital album, and you can order here.

Celestial Mechanics tracklisting:

"Walk Among The Dead Things"

"Judas Cradle"

"The Ancient Deceit"

"The Past Will Wither And Die"

"A Treaty With Reality"

"Voyeurs Of Nature’s Tragedies"

"Birth Womb"

"Premonition"

"Beyond The Stream Of Conciousness"

"Johnny Blade" (Black Sabbath cover)

“Premonition” lyric video feat. Denis “Snake” Belanger (Voivod), Billy Gould (Faith No More):

"Judas Cradle" video:

"Birth Womb" visualizer:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit):

Tronos lineup:

Shane Embury - Vocals & Guitar

Russ Russell - Vocals, Guitar & Synths

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums

(Photo - Gobinder Jhitta)