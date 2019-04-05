TRONOS Launch Lyric Video For "Premonition" Single Featuring VOIVOD, FAITH NO MORE Members

UK-based outfit, Tronos, have released another single in anticipation of their debut album, Celestial Mechanics, out on April 12 via Century Media Records worldwide. Check out the lyric video for “Premonition”, a track that features Denis “Snake” Belanger (Voivod) on guest vocals as well as Billy Gould (Faith No More) on bass, below.

Shane Embury had to say the following about the track: “I wrote the words to ‘Premonition’ on tour one year on a day-off in Portugal. I think it might have been on one of my birthdays away from home. I mean, when I am ever at home?

"The words are reflections on the life I have led - how any of our lives, I suppose, start small and how at times it feels dark and scary, but at times there’s the happiness of achievement. Life feels continuously insecure sometimes, but I know that when I feel my strongest when I gaze at the life I have in part helped to create in my children. I have no regrets and as life speeds faster onwards, I am prepared to leave one day knowing I have achieved more than was ever expected of me.

"To add, also having the chance to have Snake from Voivod singing on this track with me and Billy playing bass was an honour and I couldn’t have thought of any other people more perfect for this track. It captures the emotion of a journey onwards and towards a higher plane of existence and has a special meaning for me!”

Tronos marks a true collision between two unstoppably creative heroes of the metal underground: Shane Embury (Napalm Death, Brujeria) and producer Russ Russell (At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, Napalm Death) team up with drummer Dirk Verbeuren for a rocketing load of dark fractured colossal and apocalyptic metal.

The greatest, most enduring music often emerges from a meeting of mercurial minds. Having worked closely for decades, Embury and Russell have long since established an instinctive creative rapport. After deciding upon the core ideals of their new venture, the task creating the music for what after long years of work is now Tronos’ debut album, Celestial Mechanics, sent these two maverick extremists into mind-altering cosmic realms. With firm roots in avant-garde extremity and psychedelic sludge, Celestial Mechanics is a record with spectral grit and ornate disquiet hidden in its dizzying, deftly-assembled layers. Such is the strength of the material on this wildly eccentric slab of heaviness.

Celestial Mechanics also features a string of illustrious guests appearances: Denis ‘Snake’ Belanger (Voivod / vocals), Erica Nockalls (The Wonder Stuff / vocals & violin) as well as no fewer than three legendary bass players, Billy Gould (Faith No More), Troy Sanders and Dan Lilker (Nuclear Assault, S.O.D.). Also featuring the Black Sabbath cover version “Johnny Blade“ as final album track, the album was mixed by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Solstafir, Paradise Lost, Ulver) as well as Russ Russell.

Celestial Mechanics will be available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Black 180gr. LP or as Digital album, and you can be pre-order here.

Celestial Mechanics tracklisting:

"Walk Among The Dead Things"

"Judas Cradle"

"The Ancient Deceit"

"The Past Will Wither And Die"

"A Treaty With Reality"

"Voyeurs Of Nature’s Tragedies"

"Birth Womb"

"Premonition"

"Beyond The Stream Of Conciousness"

"Johnny Blade" (Black Sabbath cover)

Tronos lineup:

Shane Embury - Vocals & Guitar

Russ Russell - Vocals, Guitar & Synths

Dirk Verbeuren - Drums

