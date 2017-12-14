TROUBLE's BRUCE FRANKLIN Pays Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL With Cover Of SOUNDGARDEN's "Tighter & Tighter"; Video

In the new video below, Trouble guitarist Bruce Franklin pays tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell with a cover of "Tighter & Tighter", originally featured on Soundgarden's 1996 album, Down On The Upside.

Joining Franklin (who performs vocals, all guitars and bass) is drummer Robert Broz. The audio and video was recorded at Alpha Sound Services in Geneva, IL. Recorded and mixed by Doug Agee and Bruce Franklin.