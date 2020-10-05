TRUE VILLAINS Launch New Single / Video "The Villain"

2020 has been a rough year for most, but rising from what seems to be a crumbling time is music that will power us through. Part of the much-needed revival is Nashville-based, rock ‘n roll act, True Villains and their new single, “The Villain”.

The quintet’s new release was produced by Grammy-award winner Nick Raskulinecz (Rush, Velvet Revolver, Alice In Chains), and according to the band, the song, “highlights that sometimes in life we are forced into positions that cast us as the anti-hero. This track deals with the realization and overall acceptance of that role, and learning to lean into the characteristics of becoming the villain.”

True Villains introduce a fresh take on rock n’ roll, melding the raw energy and excitement of a bygone era with a voice, sound, and songwriting that is completely their own.

True Villains' founding members, Tim Venerosa and Matt Carter, first met in Los Angeles while attending Musician’s Institute, and reconnected in Nashville in 2015 after touring and working on other various projects. After bringing bassist Barry Conaway and Greg Herndon onboard, the band embarked on an exhausting search for their frontman (think of Mötley Crüe’s search in The Dirt for Vince Neil) who would share the same vision of bringing rock back to center stage.

Though Nashville is full of incomparable talent, it was not a swift process to nail down a singer. Finally, the group connected with lead singer Beau Lastavich who was still living in his home state of Minnesota at the time through a post on Craigslist. The five bonded over their mutual love for rock music, citing influences like Guns N’ Roses, Soundgarden, Mötley Crüe, and Skid Row. Together they vowed to create, perform, and move fans with their music as their idols once did for them.

(Photo By Zach Martini)