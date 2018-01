Dark Star Records released the new album from Chicago thrash metal act True Witness, Conspiracy, on January 5th. New single, “Living The Dream”, is streaming below.

Conspiracy is available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play Music, Spotify, and other digital outlets.

Tracklisting:

“1970”

“Conspiracy”

“Living The Dream”

“Infanticide”

“When You Lie”

“Mercy”

“New Day”

“Vision”

“Living The Dream”: