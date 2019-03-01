TRUTH CORRODED Premier "Victims Left Lepers" Music Video

Australian death thrashers, Truth Corroded, have unleashed their second song, "Victims Left Lepers" from the band's upcoming new album Bloodlands, which will be released worldwide on March 22nd. The track is accompanied by a confronting video clip that depicts the desperate plight of asylum seekers in offshore detention facilities and targets Australian political figures who engage in racism and fear baiting for political gain.

Bassist and lyricist Greg Shaw offers the following regarding the songs subject matter and video clip: “'Victims Left Lepers' is a protest against the treatment of asylum seekers in offshore detention and the fear baiting and racist policy pursued by certain politicians for political gain. The clip challenges and ridicules these politicians and provides a historical context and contrast for their deplorable actions to be considered.”

The video was produced by David Hall at Uneasy Sleeper who has worked with acts such as Misery Index, Today Is The Day, The Melvins and KEN Mode.

Bloodlands was mixed by Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris (Hatebreed, Soulfly, Overkill) and features guest appearances by artists such as Stephen Carpenter of Deftones, Terrance Hobbs of Suffocation, Mark Kloeppel of Misery Index and Ryan Knight (ex-The Black Dahlia Murder).

Find pre-orders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“To The Carnal Earth”

“The Leeches Feed”

“Conquest Of Divide”

“Victims Left Lepers”

“Bloodlands”

“The Storm”

“Of Open Eyes And Willing Hands”

“The End Of He Who Reigns”

“I Once Breathed”

“To The Carnal Earth” lyric video: