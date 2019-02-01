TRUTH CORRODED Reveal “To The Carnal Earth” Lyric Video

Australian death thrashers Truth Corroded have unleashed the lead single and lyric video for “To The Carnal Earth” from the band's soon to be released new album Bloodlands which features a guest solo from the legendary Terrance Hobbs of Suffocation. The new album will be released on March 22nd through iconic extreme music label Unique Leader Records.

Commenting on the song, bassist Greg Shaw offers “‘To The Carnal Earth' is the opening song from our upcoming album, and it is an absolute privilege to feature Terrance for a guest solo. We were very fortunate to have toured alongside Suffocation in Asia and Europe and became good friends with the band. The solo is completely off the hook and is both signature of the Hobbs style and fitting to the era and influences of the song. It also sums up what you can anticipate from the new album."

Terrance stands alongside a host of impressive guest artists on the new album which include Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones, Mark Kloeppel of Misery Index, Ryan Knight formerly of The Black Dahlia Murder and ex-Suffocation drummer Kevin Talley.

Artwork for the album was created by Gary Ronaldson at Bite Radius Designs (Napalm Death, Misery Index, Benighted) and captures the dark concept underlying the album’s title.

"Both the album title and new song regard war and what compels a person to fight. The title refers to lands that have soaked up the blood of the fallen to give growth to later conflict, and the new song relates to what compels conflict and what it preys upon" adds Shaw.

Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“To The Carnal Earth”

“The Leeches Feed”

“Conquest Of Divide”

“Victims Left Lepers”

“Bloodlands”

“The Storm”

“Of Open Eyes And Willing Hands”

“The End Of He Who Reigns”

“I Once Breathed”

“To The Carnal Earth” lyric video: