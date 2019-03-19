TRUTH CORRODED Streaming Upcoming Bloodlands Album In Full

Australian death thrashers, Truth Corroded, will release their new album, Bloodlands, worldwide on March 22nd. An advanced album stream can be found below.

Bloodlands was mixed by Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris (Hatebreed, Soulfly, Overkill) and features guest appearances by artists such as Stephen Carpenter of Deftones, Terrance Hobbs of Suffocation, Mark Kloeppel of Misery Index and Ryan Knight (ex-The Black Dahlia Murder).

Find pre-orders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“To The Carnal Earth”

“The Leeches Feed”

“Conquest Of Divide”

“Victims Left Lepers”

“Bloodlands”

“The Storm”

“Of Open Eyes And Willing Hands”

“The End Of He Who Reigns”

“I Once Breathed”

Album stream:

“Victims Left Lepers” video:

“To The Carnal Earth” lyric video: