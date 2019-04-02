TRUTH CORRODED Unveil "Open Eyes And Willing Hands" Video

Australian death thrashers Truth Corroded released their new album, Bloodlands, worldwide on March 22nd. Check out the new video for "Open Eyes And Willing Hands" below.

Bloodlands was mixed by Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris (Hatebreed, Soulfly, Overkill) and features guest appearances by artists such as Stephen Carpenter of Deftones, Terrance Hobbs of Suffocation, Mark Kloeppel of Misery Index and Ryan Knight (ex-The Black Dahlia Murder).

Order the album at this location.

Album stream:

“Victims Left Lepers” video:

“To The Carnal Earth” lyric video: