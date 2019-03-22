TRYGLAV Launch “Night Of Whispering Souls” Single

Tryglav, black metal from Croatia has released a new single “Night Of Whispering Souls” off the debut album of the same name, which will be unveiled May 31st, 2019 via Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records. The solo act comes from the dark mind of Boris Behara, who was looking to express his vision in his own way and have full control over the music.

Tryglav is a god in Slavic mythology that represents the sky, the earth and the afterlife. Channeling this power since 2018, Behara creates melodic, aggressive classic black metal with 80’s horror imaginary that is suitable for all fans of the genre looking for something fresh to bang their heads to.

The new album is the perfect combination of velocity and melody, some tracks are fast and brutal but still catchy and others are melodic with catchy chorus that are easy to pick up during the first listen. The single is Behara’s favorite song off the album and a perfect introduction to his vision.

“This is my favourite song off the album and it’s the song that I took the name of the album from. This song was so different at the beginning. I think that when I started to play drums to find some good patterns this song changed 3 or 4 times. It’s fast and melodic but also has some slowed down moments and a nice chorus. I really like the final part… pure headbanging!”

Tracklisting:

“Under My Skin”

“Night Of Whispering Souls”

“Deadline”

“Evil Dead”

“Creature Of The Night”

“Werewolf”

“Beyond The Limit”

“Night Of Whispering Souls”: