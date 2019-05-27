TRYGLAV To Release Debut Album This Month; "Evil Dead" Lyric Video Streaming

Tryglav, the one man black metal band from Croatia, has released a lyric video for the single "Evil Dead", a track inspired by the movie of the same title. The song is off the forthcoming debut album, Night Of Whispering Souls, out on May 31 via Extreme Metal Music / Rockshots Records. Pre-order the album here.

Tryglav explains: "Here is another song that I wrote for one of my previous bands. When I wrote this song, I was inspired by the Evil Dead movie. I think that the guitar, drums, and vocals are combined perfectly! It's a personal favourite, I especially love the riffs for this track. Pure horror black metal!" Find the lyric video below.

The solo act known as Tryglav comes from the dark mind of Boris Behara, who was looking to express his vision in his own way and have full control over the music.

Tryglav is a god in Slavic mythology that represents the sky, the earth, and the afterlife. Channeling this power since 2018, Behara creates melodic, aggressive classic black metal with 80’s horror imaginary that is suitable for all fans of the genre looking for something fresh to bang their heads to.

The new album is the perfect combination of velocity and melody, some tracks are fast and brutal and others are melodic with catchy choruses that are easy to pick up during the first listen.

Tracklisting:

"Under My Skin"

"Night Of Whispering Souls"

"Deadline"

"Evil Dead"

"Creature Of The Night"

"Werewolf"

"Beyond The Limit"

"Evil Dead" lyric video: