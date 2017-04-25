TSAR STANGRA To Release Debut Album In May; Lyric Video Streaming

By way of Quebec comes a unique blend of Eastern European-inspired black metal and Bulgarian folk music, presented in the form of Цар Стангра (Tsar Stangra). Driven by complex songs, exotic rhythms, and multiple orchestrations, the music is as diverse and refined as the culture in which it represents.

With the impending release of their debut album Небесният ковач (Celestial Forger), set to drop on May 26th, the band has taken great care to deliver a mosaic of melodic music that blends mysticism with uncommon elements found in today's pagan/folk black metal scene. Inspired by the expertise of such legends as Negură Bunget, Drudkh, Rotting Christ, and Nokturnal Mortum, each and every song is then localized utilizing typical Bulgarian rhythms and harmonies.

In an effort to traverse the realms of extremity, Небесният ковач (Celestial Forger) ends with an epic 14-minute song where only terrestrial confines are the limit. In this composition, a canon of real pipe organ and lead guitar blends with blast beats and an Emperor-type of riffing. As the journey continues, the song evolves into epic death metal riffing, ending with a classic Bulgarian melody arranged as a military march. Each and every song is an exposition of ancient poetries from Bulgarian literature.

Tracklisting:

“Небесният ковач” (Celestial Forger)

“Обесването на Васил Левски” (The Hanging Of Vasil Levski)

“Сънят на героя” (The Dream Of The Hero)

“На прощаване” (At Farewell)

“Да, близък е краят” (Yes, The End Is Near)

“Опълченците на Шипка” (The Volunteers Of Shipka)

“Сънят на героя” (The Dream Of The Hero) lyric video:

Album teaser:

Credits:

Antoine Baril - Balalaika, additional keyboards/orchestrations, additional bass, additional guitars

Karina Charbonnier - Female vocal

Maxime Mlynarczyk (Morgue) - Male vocal

Louis-Olivier Brassard Gélinas (Endless Horizon, Dépérir, Hak-Ed-Damm) - Male vocal

Quentin Barry-Marcheterre - Male vocal

Band members:

Stanislav Stefanovski - Vocal, bass, balalaika (The Lightbringer, ex-Phosphorus)

Dobrin Stoyanov - Lead guitar

Raphaël Raymond - Rhythm guitar

Mike Raymond - Drums

Marc-André Houle - Keyboards, back vocals, pipe organ